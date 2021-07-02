Chipotle gains after UBS points to more upside for the restaurant stock
Jul. 02, 2021 9:03 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- UBS ratchets up its price target on Buy-rated Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) on its view that the restaurant stock has real upside potential with pricing and digital sales drivers factoring in.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger: "We remain optimistic on the path for shares given increased visibility into compelling multi-year growth, upside to Consensus earnings, and confidence in management's ability to continue to execute against growth plans."
- He points to recent digital marketing campaigns including a Tesla giveaway & game, Team Chipotle' digital-only menu items and an expanded Twitch partnership as positives.
- Chipotle is up 0.95% premarket to $1,552.81. UBS assigns a new price target of $1,700 to CMG vs. the average Wall Street PT of $1,684.86.