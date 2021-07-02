Sabine Royalty Trust declares $0.2783 dividend
Jul. 02, 2021 9:14 AM ETSabine Royalty Trust (SBR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declares $0.2783/share monthly dividend, -5.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.2939.
- Forward yield 8.28%
- Payable July 29; for shareholders of record July 15; ex-div July 14.
- Company statement, "This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for March 2021 and the gas production for February 2021. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 52,988 barrels of oil and 637,149 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $56.35 per barrel of oil and $2.95 per Mcf of gas."