Caesars Entertainment nabs $75M casino development and racetrack project in Columbus, Nebraska

  • Columbus Exposition and Racing selects Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to build and operate a Harrah's casino and racetrack in Columbus, Nebraska.
  • The ~$75M casino development is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, and a restaurant and retail space.
  • Property is expected to be complete in late 2022.
  • "When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah's a perfect fit. We look forward to creating an all-new Harrah's experience in Columbus and connecting it to our Caesars Rewards network across the country." said Tom Reeg, CEO.
  • SA Contributor comments: ''The CZR single wallet strategy is poised to recover more revenue faster than peers due to its scale.''
