CSX submits expanded application for Pan Am deal
Jul. 02, 2021 CSX Corporation (CSX)
- Transportation company CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has filed an expanded application to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) in regards to its previously announced agreement to acquire Pan Am Railway.
- The amended application contains all additional details regarding the proposed transaction requested by the STB in their May 26, 2021 ruling, explaining all the benefits that the deal can offer for stakeholders in New England and beyond.
- Pan Am owns and operates a highly integrated rail network and has a partial interest in the more than 600-mile Pan Am Southern system.
- The deal will reportedly provide benefits to many stakeholders in New England, as evidenced by the over 80 letters of support that business organizations, elected officials and shippers have submitted to the STB. CSX has committed to invest in modernizing and upgrading the Pan Am system over the next five years.
- CSX President and CEO James M. Foote stated, "The proposed transaction is an "end-to-end" acquisition that will integrate the New England rail network owned by Pan Am into CSX’s national rail network, creating seamless single-line service. This will provide substantial benefits to shippers with low-cost, environmentally-friendly rail service with truck-like reliability."
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction remains subject to regulatory review and approval by the STB.
