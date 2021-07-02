Qualcomm stock on watch as new CEO takes reins to take on Apple
Jul. 02, 2021 10:14 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Earlier this year, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced that Cristiano Amon would succeed Steve Mollenkopf as CEO and the transition was effective on June 30.
- Amon has now given his first interview to Reuters and says Qualcomm is developing a laptop chip that will exceed the performance of Apple's new in-house silicon.
- Amon also says the company plans to "go big in China" to drive sales for the core smartphone business.
- Earlier this year, Qualcomm acquired startup Nuvia for $1.4B to hire on its CPU and technology design team, which included ex-Apple employees. Amon, then the head of Qualcomm's chip business, oversaw the deal.
- Recent news: Earlier this week, Qualcomm unveiled its new Snapdragon 888 Plus smartphone processor.