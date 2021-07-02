Oncology Pharma outlines plans for next phase of growth
Jul. 02, 2021 10:29 AM ETOncology Pharma Inc. (ONPH)ONPHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The development work is in progress at Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH +4.2%) to establish a program focused on the use of its license for NR2F6 agonists and antagonists, the company said late last month.
- As part of its research efforts, the company will explore the potential use of NR2F6 modulators in combination with its proprietary drug delivery systems in the treatment of various diseases including human pancreatic cancer and colon cancer.
- The work is intended to lead up to pre-clinical trials before submission for FDA approval for the “combined efforts,” Oncology Pharma said in the statement.
- NR2F6 (Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 2 Group F Member 6) is a protein-coding gene. Oncology Pharma has licensed from KCL Therapeutics the small molecules for modulating NR2F6 activity.
- In April, the company inked a licensing deal with Regen BioPharma for IP rights linked to mRNA for the development of a therapy for pancreatic cancer.