Cal Water files proposal for $1B in water system investment
Jul. 02, 2021 10:55 AM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT)CWTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- California Water Service (CWT +1.1%) says it submitted its 2022-24 infrastructure improvement plans for all of its California districts in its general rate case filing with the state Public Utilities Commission.
- Cal Water proposes to invest $1.02B over the three-year period, including $913M of newly proposed capital investments along with continued funding for capital projects begun in 2021 or earlier.
- The company says nearly half of its proposed new infrastructure improvements are to replace aging water pipelines.
- Cal Water has proposed to increase revenues by $80.5M (11.1%) in 2023, $43.6M (5.4%) in 2024, and $43.2M (5.1%) in 2025 to support the investments, which it says would raise the amount paid by average residential customer less than $5 per month.
