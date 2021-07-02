Key lawmakers urge FTC to keep up antitrust pressure on Facebook
Jul. 02, 2021 11:04 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FB, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Key lawmakers from both parties have sent a letter to new Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, urging the agency to pursue antitrust enforcement against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
- The letter - signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Ken Buck - says that the company's conduct alleged in the FTC's complaint raises serious competitive concerns.
- "Claims that Facebook acquired Instagram and WhatsApp to prevent them from emerging as competitive rivals and that it blocked rival applications from interoperating with Facebook's systems to prevent them from growing into serious competitors are deeply troubling," the lawmakers write.
- And federal antitrust agencies rarely bring actions against Big Tech, they add, "an approach that has resulted in the overwhelming consolidation of power in the hands of a few digital platforms, including Facebook."
- Along with Facebook, Alphabet (GOOG +1.4%, GOOGL +1.5%) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.3%) are in the crosshairs of multiple investigations probing alleged anticompetitive behavior. And like Google, Apple (AAPL +1.1%) is facing scrutiny over its approach to the App Store and its cut of revenues from apps there.