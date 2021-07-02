Deutsche Telekom launches sale of T-Mobile Netherlands - Bloomberg

  • Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +0.2%) has launched the sale of its T-Mobile Netherlands unit, Bloomberg reports.
  • That division could be valued around €4.5B (about $5.3B).
  • And it's drawing early interest from a variety of bidders, including Apax Partners, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), BC Partners, Providence Equity Partners and Warburg Pincus.
  • The company has sent out information to potential bidders, and asked for first-round offers this month, according to the report.
  • Deutsche Telekom got into the Netherlands market in 2000, and considered selling it in 2015 at a similar valuation in order to buy airwaves in the United States. Instead, it kept the business and became one of the country's biggest local carriers through a 2019 merger with Tele2's operations.
