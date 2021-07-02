L3Harris closes $1.45B sales of training, propulsion systems businesses

  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is up to a session high, up 0.8%, after it's wrapped the $1.45B sales of its Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems businesses and will direct the money to buybacks.
  • CAE acquired the Military Training business for $1.05B in cash. And RENK AG bought the Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses for about $400M in cash.
  • The Military Training unit, which offers training systems, simulations and related services to customers in the U.S. and international military, has annual revenue of about $525M.
  • Combat Propulsion Systems, which makes military engines and transmissions, has about $230M in annual revenues.
  • L3Harris expects to use proceeds for share repurchases.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.