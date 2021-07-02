L3Harris closes $1.45B sales of training, propulsion systems businesses
Jul. 02, 2021 11:27 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)LHXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is up to a session high, up 0.8%, after it's wrapped the $1.45B sales of its Military Training and Combat Propulsion Systems businesses and will direct the money to buybacks.
- CAE acquired the Military Training business for $1.05B in cash. And RENK AG bought the Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses for about $400M in cash.
- The Military Training unit, which offers training systems, simulations and related services to customers in the U.S. and international military, has annual revenue of about $525M.
- Combat Propulsion Systems, which makes military engines and transmissions, has about $230M in annual revenues.
- L3Harris expects to use proceeds for share repurchases.