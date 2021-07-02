Antofagasta signs copper ore supply deals with China smelters - Reuters

Jul. 02, 2021 11:31 AM ETAntofagasta plc (ANFGF)ANFGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) has signed contracts to supply Chinese copper smelters with copper concentrate in deals covering at least half of next year, Reuters reports.
  • The contracts would mean Antofagasta has secured China supply deals well before the annual Q4 "mating season" for three years running, according to the report.
  • Reuters reports one smelter source in China said his company had agreed to take concentrate at treatment and refining charges of $56/ton and $0.056/lb.
  • State-backed Chinese smelters last week set their Q3 TC floor at $55/ton; 12 months ago, Antofagasta signed similar deals for TCs of ~$60/ton.
  • Antofagasta shares offer a "promising future with 35% upside potential," Andreas Repeta writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
