EVgo jumps 11% following SPAC IPO, CEO says funds will help it keep up with growing EV demand
Jul. 02, 2021 11:46 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)EVGOBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), a manufacturer of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, popped 11% on Friday, following a SPAC merger that brought the company to the public market.
- Under the deal, EVgo merged with SPAC Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp. As part of the deal, EVgo will trade under the "EVGO" ticker.
- Commenting on the deal, EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi said that the company will use the cash raised to keep up with growing EV demand.
- Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Zoi argued that expanding the ecosystem of charging stations is key to building confidence in the long-term viability of EVs.
- "The transportation market is electrifying," she said, noting that the process has grown at a faster pace than experts had previously projected.
- The EVgo CEO expressed confidence in the company's ability to keep up with demand, even if it accelerates in the near term.
- As to the impact on local power grids of a massive expansion of EV chargers, Zoi said the company works closely with electric companies to ensure a smooth process.
- "So far, so good," she said of the power grid's ability to handle the increased demand in areas where EVgo has installed chargers.
- Zoi conceded that the process will require "some planning" amid an expanded rollout of the EV market, especially as batteries with larger capacities come online.
- However, she expressed confidence in the market's ability to develop a "modern, clean energy system" to support EV growth.