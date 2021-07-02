Small-cap Eco Wave Power's stock pops 175%+ intraday in second post-IPO session (update)
Jul. 02, 2021 12:21 PM ETEco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)WAVEBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eco Wave Power (NASDAQ:WAVE) popped more than 175% intraday Friday in its second strong session following an IPO that priced below its expected range and valued the small-cap wave-energy technology firm at only about $42M.
- WAVE’s American Depositary Shares soared to as high as $30 intraday Friday, up 176.5% on the session and 275% above the $8-per-ADS that the company’s initial public offering priced at earlier this week.
- Eco Wave’s ADSs later pulled back, but nonetheless ended the day at $18.79, ahead 73.2% for the day and 134.9% from the IPO price. The Nasdaq briefly halted the stock five times during the session due to WAVE's volatility.
- Friday's rally followed a strong first-day showing for WAVE, which rose 35.6% on its first trading session Thursday to close at $10.85 per ADS.
- The company’s ADSs each represent eight ordinary shares, but priced below their expected $10-$12 IPO range.
- That said, Eco Wave sold 1M shares through the IPO instead of the 818,000 it had expected. The company also boosted underwriters' options for overallotments to 150,000 shares vs. the 122,727 originally planned.
- WAVE wrote in its F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expected to have about 41.7M to 42.7M shares outstanding following the IPO, depending on whether underwriters exercised all overallotment options.
- At that level, the company had about a $42M non-diluted valuation following its IPO, but was worth approximately $130.4M as of midday Friday.
- The firm is developing technology for “wave energy conversion.” That’s a system that aims to convert ocean waves into electricity in a way similar to how wind turbines convert blowing winds into electric power.
- “Our corporate mission is to revolutionize energy production with our proprietary wave technology, and to become a leader in the renewable energy industry,” WAVE wrote in its F-1. “Our WEC technology … draws energy from incoming waves by converting the rising and falling motion of the waves into an efficient and clean energy-generation process.”
- However, the company added that it hadn’t produced any revenues as of Dec. 31, “and we do not expect to generate significant revenues from the sale of our products in the near future.”