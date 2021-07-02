Ooma gains 2% as William Blair sees good potential from roadshow
Jul. 02, 2021 1:09 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)OOMABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is up 1.8%, bouncing of a couple of weeks of declines, following a bullish note from William Blair after hosting a nondeal roadshow.
- The firm reiterated an Outperform rating and said that Ooma has opportunities to accelerate growth from here.
- And the roadshow left the firm positive on "progress with growth initiatives, and with reinforced confidence in the post-Covid recovery."
- Shares had hit their 52-week high on June 14 before a string of six straight declines. The stock is down 23% since then, with nearly 10% of that drop coming in the last five days.
- Yet it's still up 31% over the past six months.
- The Street is Very Bullish on the stock, which has a Quant Rating of Neutral.