Exxon CEO Woods says carbon tax essential to reach net-zero
Jul. 02, 2021 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3%) CEO Darren Woods is out reiterating the company's views on climate policy and carbon pricing, in the wake of embarrassing comments by one of its lobbyists that undermined its stated positions.
- The secretly recorded comments are "entirely inconsistent with our commitment to the environment, transparency and what our employees and management team have worked toward since I became CEO four years ago," Woods says.
- The CEO also reiterates Exxon's support for a carbon tax, saying it is "essential " to achieve net-zero emissions and would send a signal to the market, creating an incentive to fund new research and technologies aimed at cutting emissions.
- "Exxon Mobil's position is clear," Woods says. "We want to be part of the solution while responsibly providing affordable energy required to power the economy."
- The lobbyist implied that Exxon supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan would never gain enough political support to actually become law.