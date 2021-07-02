CD&R agrees to acquire label makers Multi-Color and Fort Dearborn
- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to buy label maker Multi-Color Corp. (NASDAQ:LABL) from PE firm Platinum Equity and also agredpurchase Fort Dearborn from Advent International.
- CD&R intends to combine MCC and Fort Dearborn to create a global label company serves consumer packaged goods companies, according to a statement. Terms weren't disclosed, thought the WSJ earlier reported a price tag of around $6B for the acquisitions.
- The deals are expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.
- Platinum Equity acquired MCC in 2019 in a transaction valued at $2.5B at the time and combined it with WS Packaging, another US-based labelling company the firm acquired in 2018.
- Latham & Watkins LLP and Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL are serving as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the sale of MCC to CD&R.
