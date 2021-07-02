China’s Pop Culture Group stock sinks, but is still up 790% since this week’s U.S. IPO (update)
Jul. 02, 2021
- Chinese hip-hop promoter Pop Culture Group Co. (NASDAQ:CPOP) fell as much as 23% intraday Friday following two days of huge gains that saw the stock shoot up nearly 900% from where its U.S. IPO priced at earlier this week.
- CPOP sank to as low as $46.02 intraday Friday, down 23.1% from Thursday’s close but still up 667% from the $6 a share the IPO priced at on Wednesday.
- Pop Culture also partly rebounded later in Friday’s session to close at $53.40, down 10.9% on the day but still 790% above CPOP’s initial public offering price. The Nasdaq briefly halted the stock early in the session due to volatility.
- Pop Culture stages hip-hop concerts, dance competitions and the like in China, as well as helping corporate clients set up such events so as to appeal to the Asian nation’s younger generation.
- “We aim to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China,” the company wrote in its F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- CPOP added that it’s already profitable, earning about $2.4M in the six months ended Dec. 31:
- The company's Class A shares priced at the top of their expected $4-$6/share range as part of the IPO.
- CPOP also slightly upsized the offering to 6.2M Class A shares instead of the 6M originally planned. Similarly, it boosted underwriters' overallotment options to 930,000 Class A shares from the 900,000 initially expected.
- The company also has Class B shares for insiders, with seven votes apiece vs. one vote for Class A stock. And like all Chinese IPOs that list in the United States, stockholders technically own shares in an offshore holding company with interests in CPOP rather than owning equity directly in the firm.