Sinclair Broadcast offers to buy NBC regional sports nets - report
Jul. 02, 2021 4:19 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), CMCSACMCSA, SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has made an offer to acquire seven regional sports networks from NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), the New York Post reports.
- That transaction would create a regional sports net juggernaut after Sinclair emerged from bidding rounds with 21 of the former Fox RSNs (now Bally Sports), divested by Disney to enable its acquisition of Fox's media assets.
- It would add dozens of popular National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball teams to an already vast collection of sports rights - potentially boosting Sinclair's negotiating leverage with cable companies and distributors.
- Offer terms weren't disclosed but they came in time for a June 28 deadline from NBCU for first-round bids, the Post says.
- Reports in May suggested that NBCU was considering either putting the RSNs on Peacock or selling them outright.