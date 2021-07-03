AMD, Qorvo named among 'under-the-radar' semiconductor stocks at BofA
Jul. 03, 2021
- BofA estimates semiconductor stocks will grow 20% and 10% in calendar years 2021-22 and names Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) as names that have lagged the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index year-to-date but have "catch-up potential."
- In a note out last week, analyst Vivek Arya sees AMD's server market share heading back toward the prior 25% peak versus the 10-11% currently, driving EPS of $4 versus the $2.65 consensus estimates for 2022. AMD's supercomputing business has increased five times on the year to a nearly 10% share.
- Arya notes the "consistency" of AMD's roadmap and the tailwind from potential Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) product pushouts, which becae more true last week as Intel delayed its Sapphire Rapids data center processor.
- BofA sees Broadcom's exposure to data center, cloud, and 5G driving an over 10% sales/EPS CAGR through calendar year 2023 and a leading margin profile with 75% gross margin and 55% operating margin. Free cash flow is expected to be at or above 50%, which could enhance shareholder value via buybacks. The BofA note came out before the FTC charged the company with operating an illegal monopoly.
- Arya says Teradyne is well-levered to Apple insourcing with a 25% sales exposure and benefits from the Mac mix shift, AR/VR, and future auto products. Teradyne is a leader in semiconductor testing but has underperformed major wafer fab equipment vendors by about 3,000 basis points year-to-date.
- Analog Devices has moved through legacy automotive headwinds with an improving auto portfolio. Arya notes ADI's solid 5G exposure and sees strength in the U.S. and European markets offsetting weakness in China. The company's industrial portfolio, representing more than 50% of sales, is bolstered by high-growth trends in electric vehicle infrastructure and healthcare. ADI's core outlook for 7% top-line growth in 2022 could prove conservative.
- Qorvo is highlighted as a key beneficiary of the expected "robust" 5G handset adoption with BofA estimating unit growth of 100% this year and 40% in 2022. Qorvo's 5G base station exposure should accelerate in the second half of this year.
