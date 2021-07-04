Tyson Foods recalls 8.5M pounds of chicken due to possible contamination
Jul. 03, 2021
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is recalling ~8.5M lbs. of frozen, fully cooked chicken products as a precaution due to potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says.
- The recall includes Tyson branded products and private label products for restaurants, which include Jet's Pizza, Casey's General Store, Marco's Pizza and Little Caesars.
- Tyson says the affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Mo., between Dec. 26 and April 13.
- "While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution," the company says.
