Mexican government picks Pemex, not Talos, to operate Zama oil field
Jul. 05, 2021 Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says Mexico's energy ministry has designated state-owned Pemex to operate the 700M-barrel Zama oilfield shared by the two companies.
- Talos drilled the exploratory well that led to the Zama discovery in 2017 that borders a Pemex block in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and both companies had argued that they could best develop the field.
- Talos already has committed more than $100M to the project, which is expected to cost at least $700M.
- The ministry claims Pemex has the financial capacity to develop the project, holds 50.43% of the reserves on its side of the reservoir, and already had nearby infrastructure for receiving, storing and exporting the crude oil.
- Pemex previously said it might consider allowing the Talos-led group to operate the Zama field it meets certain conditions.