Ali Group submits $24/share all-cash bid for Welbilt

Jul. 05, 2021 11:34 PM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT), MIDDWBT, MIDDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Welbilt Canada sign on the building in Mississauga, On, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ali Group said it submitted an all-cash $24/share offer to acquire Welbilt (NYSE:WBT).
  • Ali Group obtained fully underwritten, binding commitment letters for debt financing from Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca, according to a statement.
  • The Ali Group proposal contains a “hell or high water” provision, which requires Ali Group to take all actions necessary, including divestitures, to obtain antitrust approvals for a deal.
  • The Ali Group formal bid comes after the company submitted a $23/share proposal for Welbilt in late May, a rival bid to the deal Welbilt accepted from Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD).
  • Middleby agreed to acquire Welbilt in April in an all-stock transaction for 0.1240 Middleby share that was valued at $20.69 at the time of the deal and it was valued at $21.55 based on Middleby's closing price Friday.
  • Last month, Middleby was upgraded to buy at Citi with 'deal or no deal' for Welbilt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.