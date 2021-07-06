Israel sees decrease in Pfizer vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 - Reuters
Jul. 06, 2021 By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Israel has reported a drop in the efficacy of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) / BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in protecting from infections and symptomatic illness, Reuters reports.
- The decline coincided with the spread of the Delta variant and the end of social distancing restrictions in Israel.
- However, the Pfizer coronavirus shot is said to have remained highly effective in preventing serious illness, the Health Ministry said.
- Vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6. At the same time, the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness.
- Further details or previous level of protection were not disclosed.
- Earlier, Pfizer has said that its vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant.
- However, mRNA-based vaccine makers are under radar following cases of heart inflammation "likely associated" with COVID-19 jabs developed by the companies.
- Recently, Detroit News reported that CDC is investigating the death of a teenager after receiving second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.