Jul. 06, 2021

  • Israel has reported a drop in the efficacy of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) / BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in protecting from infections and symptomatic illness, Reuters reports.
  • The decline coincided with the spread of the Delta variant and the end of social distancing restrictions in Israel.
  • However, the Pfizer coronavirus shot is said to have remained highly effective in preventing serious illness, the Health Ministry said.
  • Vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6. At the same time, the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness.
  • Further details or previous level of protection were not disclosed.
  • Earlier, Pfizer has said that its vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant.
  • However, mRNA-based vaccine makers are under radar following cases of heart inflammation "likely associated" with COVID-19 jabs developed by the companies.
  • Recently, Detroit News reported that CDC is investigating the death of a teenager after receiving second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
