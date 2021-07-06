European shares lower; German industrial orders fell 3.7% in May
Jul. 06, 2021 4:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -0.15%.
- Germany -0.65%. Germany June construction PMI 47.0 vs 44.5 prior. Markit notes that "Construction activity in Germany is being held back by supply bottlenecks."
- Germany May factory orders fell 3.7% M/M vs +0.9% expected, prior -0.2%.
- Domestic orders grew by 0.9% while foreign orders declined by 6.7% in May. Outside Euro zone orders tumbled 9.3%.
- France -0.53%.
- Euro zone bond yields rose with oil prices in focus after OPEC+ talks delayed, Reuters reports.
- Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was up around a basis point at -0.20%, with other 10-year yields up a similar amount.