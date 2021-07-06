RADA Electronics gains after reporting 33% rise in new orders for Q2
Jul. 06, 2021 5:34 AM ETRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)RADABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) jumps 7% premarket after announcing that it has received $32M worth of new orders in Q2 2021, an increase of 33.3% Q/Q from $24M in Q1 2021, with majority of deliveries expected in H2 2021.
- The total amount of new orders in H1 was $56M, +37% Y/Y.
- Of the new orders in H1, 91% were for RADA’s software-defined tactical radars for counter UAV, short-range air defense and counter fires - 64% U.S. orders, 27% rest of the world. The remaining orders were for RADA’s legacy avionics products.
- “We have good momentum going into the second half of 2021... Accordingly, we are reiterating our revenue guidance of over $120 million for 2021 and expect our growth momentum to continue into 2022,” Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented.