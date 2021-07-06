Guess extends CEO contract to 2025 and announces grant of stock options

Jul. 06, 2021

  • Guess's (NYSE:GES) board has amended the executive employment agreement, dated January 27, 2019, between the Company and Carlos Alberini, the company’s CEO.
  • Mr. Alberini’s “Employment Term” under the employment agreement was scheduled to expire on February 20, 2022.
  • The amendment extends the expiration of the “Employment Term” under the Employment Agreement from February 20, 2022 to June 30, 2025.
  • Further to the extension of his employment term, the board has approved the grant to Mr. Alberini of 300,000 restricted stock units under the Company’s 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
  • The award expires on June 30, 2025 and is scheduled to vest in 4 tranches, with each vesting tranche consisting of 75,000 restricted stock units subject to the Award.
