Group 1 Auto expands its U.K. operations with the acquisition of nine businesses Northeast of London
Jul. 06, 2021 6:38 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)GPIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) expands its U.K. operations with the acquisition of nine businesses northeast of London, primarily in the region of East Anglia from the Robinsons Motor Group, which previously sold five Mercedes dealerships to the company in 2018.
- These operations represent the family of brands offered by the Volkswagen Group, along with one Citroen dealership with major locations in the cities of Norwich, Peterborough, Lowestoft and Ipswich.
- The total annual revenue expected from this acquisition is ~$300M, driven by an Audi dealership in Norwich, along with Volkswagen brand operations in Norwich, Peterborough and Lowestoft.
- Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer Earl Hesterberg stated, "We are pleased to further expand our strong relationship with the Volkswagen Group in the U.K. Our previous experience in these market areas has been very positive and we are confident that these businesses will contribute further growth to our U.K. operation."
