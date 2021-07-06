AngloGold Ashanti appoints Calderon as new CEO
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +6.7% pre-market after named former BHP executive Alberto Calderon as its new CEO, effective September 1.
- Calderon has more than two decades of executive experience in the global mining sector.
- He was a senior executive at BHP, where his roles included Chief Commercial Officer; CEO of Aluminum, Nickel and Corporate Development; and CEO of Cerrejón, one of the world's largest coal mining operations.
- Most recently, Calderon was CEO of Orica, the world's leading maker of commercial explosives.
- Christine Ramon will remain as interim CEO as Calderon assumes the position, and she will return to her role as the company's CFO.
- "It's an excellent appointment, and it removes uncertainties about the leadership crisis," says Noah Capital analyst Rene Hochreiter. In Colombia, "he can probably get things done better than say an American or South African."
- AngloGold has not been led by a permanent CEO since Kelvin Dushnisky's abrupt departure last summer.