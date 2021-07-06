GFL Environmental forms RRA, to acquire Canadian Stewardship Services Alliance
Jul. 06, 2021 6:58 AM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)GFLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) has formed the Resource Recovery Alliance, or RRA, in response to the Government of Ontario's extended producer responsibility regulation requiring product and packaging producers to operate and fully finance Ontario's Blue Box program.
- RRA will become a producer responsibility organization, or PRO, under the new legislation and will be vertically integrated within GFL's service offerings.
- Concurrently, GFL also announces that RRA has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian Stewardship Services Alliance, or CSSA.
- Pursuant to the acquisition, RRA will be a resource recovery and compliance solution for producers in North America, augmenting GFL's existing capabilities in collection, sorting, processing, marketing, and reporting of blue box material in Ontario.
- The acquisition of CSSA is expected to close in Q3 of 2021.