Digihost mines 215 bitcoins in 1H21
Jul. 06, 2021 7:19 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)DGHIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (OTCQB:HSSHF) increased its June mined Bitcoin holdings by 38.22 to 351.36.
- During H1, the company mined a total of 215.24 BTC, with 109.98 BTC mined during Q2 2021 and 105.26 BTC mined during Q1 2021.
- During Q2, the Company received BTC in consideration for the sale of older generation miners and used BTC to purchase Ethereum, resulting in the balance of 351.36 BTC and 563.89 ETH at the end of June.
- The company closed ~$70M in total equity financings during the first half of 2021.
- The company acquired 9,900 BTC miners from Northern Data AG to increase Digihost’s hashrate by 925PH.
- The company formed a strategic collaboration with Bit Digital USA, Inc. to increase the Company’s combined hashrates by 400PH.
- Source: Press Release