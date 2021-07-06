Platinum Equity to buy Solenis from CD&R, BASF for $5.25B enterprise value

Jul. 06, 2021 7:20 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

BASF in Ludwigshafen
Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • P-E firm Platinum Equity agrees to acquire specialty chemicals producer Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) in a deal that implies an enterprise value for Solenis of $5.25B.
  • Solenis supplies specialty chemicals and services for process, functional and water treatment applications to consumer and industrial markets in 120 countries.
  • CD&R and Solenis management currently own a combined 51% of Solenis, and BASF holds the remaining 49%.
  • Just last week, Platinum Equity announced an agreement to sell Multi-Color Corp. to CD&R for ~$6B.
