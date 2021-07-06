Platinum Equity to buy Solenis from CD&R, BASF for $5.25B enterprise value
Jul. 06, 2021
- P-E firm Platinum Equity agrees to acquire specialty chemicals producer Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) in a deal that implies an enterprise value for Solenis of $5.25B.
- Solenis supplies specialty chemicals and services for process, functional and water treatment applications to consumer and industrial markets in 120 countries.
- CD&R and Solenis management currently own a combined 51% of Solenis, and BASF holds the remaining 49%.
- Just last week, Platinum Equity announced an agreement to sell Multi-Color Corp. to CD&R for ~$6B.