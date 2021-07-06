Limelight Networks slides after Goldman turns bearish on turnaround
Jul. 06, 2021 7:23 AM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)LLNWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- With a challenging backdrop complicating the turnaround story, Goldman Sachs downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from Neutral to Sell and cuts the price target from $3 to $2.50.
- The firm notes that Limelight has an 80% revenue exposure to the content delivery network market, which has an "increasingly challenging backdrop as pricing pressure continues" and the pandemic-driven demand tailwinds die down.
- Goldman expects Limelight to continue showing execution improvements but the CDN business will be difficult to stabilize in the current environment.
- Limelight Networks stock is down 5.2% pre-market to $2.94.
- LLNW has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating among the seven analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.