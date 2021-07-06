Marker Therapeutics completes safety lead-in portion of mid-stage leukemia study
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announces completion of the six-patient safety lead-in portion of the company's Phase 2 trial of MT-401, its lead MultiTAA-specific T cell product candidate, for the treatment of post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The multicenter mid-stage study is evaluating the clinical efficacy of MT-401 in patients with AML following an allogeneic stem-cell transplant in both the adjuvant and active disease setting.
- The primary objectives of the trial are to evaluate relapse-free survival in the adjuvant group and determine the complete remission rate and duration of complete remission in active disease patients.
- Marker said that it is currently enrolling patients in the main portion of its trial and continues to activate clinical sites across the U.S.
- Shares up more than 4% premarket.