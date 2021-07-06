Amazon's Jeff Bezos hands CEO reins to Andy Jassy

  • Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos handed the CEO reins off yesterday to former Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy exactly 27 years after founding the e-commerce company. Bezos transitioned into the role of executive chair.
  • Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and headed AWS since the team was founded in 2003 before becoming the official AWS CEO three years later.
  • The transition comes after the pandemic drove a boom in online shopping and increased scrutiny around Amazon worker safety. Earlier this year, Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted against forming a union, but the threat isn't over. The Teamsters union, one of the largest in the U.S., recently voted to create a division dedicated to assisting Amazon workers with unionizing efforts.
  • Jassy's move from cloud division head to CEO is similar to the career path of Microsoft's Satya Nadella, though Jassy is stepping into the shoes of the only CEO in Amazon history.
  • Recent news: Kleiner Perkins' John Doerr: Amazon won't lose its edge without Bezos
