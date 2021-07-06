GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS ink collaboration agreement
Jul. 06, 2021 General Electric Company (GE)
- GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of General Electric (NYSE:GE), and SOPHiA GENETICS have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on advancing cancer care.
- The goal of the collaboration is to improve targeting and matching treatments to each patient's genomic profile and cancer type, helping to ensure the most effective and personalized treatment.
- The companies aim to develop new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics and workflow solutions.
- GE Healthcare has deep expertise in clinical workflows, deep learning AI algorithms for image reconstruction and image segmentation, analytics and standardization, while SOPHiA GENETICS is a pioneer in data-driven medicine.