Unity Biotech perks up on positive data from early-stage trial for eye disease
Jul. 06, 2021 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)
- UNITY Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) has added ~13.0% in the pre-market after the company announced promising early-stage data for UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) or wet age-related macular degeneration ((wet AMD)).
- The phase 1 open-label study included 12 patients with advanced DME or wet AMD who were no longer expected to benefit from anti-VEGF therapy.
- UBX1325, a small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL “was well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities,” the company said, adding that there were only two nonserious, nondrug-related adverse events.
- Following a single injection of UBX1325, most of the patients in the trial have seen rapid improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST), and sub- and intra-retinal fluid (SRF, IRF), which are considered as key measures of disease progression.
- According to data, there are dose-dependent improvements in BCVA and CST.
- “We are very excited by the initial efficacy we see with UBX1325, including improvements in vision and structure in advanced patients, which suggest that UBX1325 may benefit a wide range of patients suffering from DME or wet AMD,” noted Anirvan Ghosh, the CEO of UNITY.
- “We look forward to several important data readouts in the coming year that will further inform the optimal treatment regimen for UBX1325 in patients with DME and wet AMD.”
- The company has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2a trial for UBX1325 in DME. The data are expected in H1 2022.
At the end of Q1 2021, UNITY Biotech had $110.2M in cash and equivalents which according to the company would be sufficient to fund operations through H2 2022.