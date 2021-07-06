Ascendis hits target enrollment in late-stage hypoparathyroidism trial
Jul. 06, 2021 8:11 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: SA News Team
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has reached the target enrollment in its late-stage trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in patients with hypoparathyroidism ((HP), a rare endocrine disorder.
- The company expects to report top-line results from the trial in the first quarter of 2022, and if successful, followed by an expected NDA submission in mid-2022.
- The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is the proportion of subjects with albumin-adjusted serum calcium within the normal range, and independent from active vitamin D and therapeutic doses of calcium (≤ 600 mg/day) at 26 weeks.
- Ascendis also announces the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) acceptance of the clinical trial notification for the PaTHway Japan Trial, a single-arm, phase 3 trial of palopegteriparatide in a minimum of 12 Japanese subjects with HP.