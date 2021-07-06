Medical data analytics firm SOPHiA GENETICS files for $100M IPO
Jul. 06, 2021 8:15 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Medical data analytics company SOPHiA GENETICS SA has filed for a $100M IPO with the intention of trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SOPH" (SOPH).
- Share price range and other financial information regarding the IPO has yet to be disclosed.
- J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse are acting and joint book-runners.
- The Swiss company's key product, SOPHiA DDM, is a software-as-a-service platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze digital health data to provide insights that assist in research, diagnosis, treatment selection, and drug development.