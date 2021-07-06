Medical data analytics firm SOPHiA GENETICS files for $100M IPO

Jul. 06, 2021 8:15 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Businessman hand holding IPO (Initial Public Offering) word with wooden cube block, shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance. Stock, Fund, Investors and Investment concept
Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical data analytics company SOPHiA GENETICS SA has filed for a $100M IPO with the intention of trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SOPH" (SOPH).
  • Share price range and other financial information regarding the IPO has yet to be disclosed.
  • J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse are acting and joint book-runners.
  • The Swiss company's key product, SOPHiA DDM, is a software-as-a-service platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze digital health data to provide insights that assist in research, diagnosis, treatment selection, and drug development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.