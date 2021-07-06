Allegheny Tech, United Steelworkers reach tentative labor deal
Jul. 06, 2021 8:18 AM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)ATIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) says it reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a labor contract, ending a strike that began March 30.
- The agreement resolves outstanding issues, mainly in wage increases and health care, covering 1,300 represented employees primarily within the Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment operations for four years beginning March 1, 2021.
- The agreement is subject to ratification by USW members in the coming weeks.
- The company says it remains on-track with its previously announced strategy to exit standard stainless sheet products.
- According to Bloomberg, Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna predicts Allegheny Tech will post a wider than expected Q2 loss following the strike of ~$0.24/share vs. analyst consensus for a $0.19/share loss.
- Allegheny Tech shares have dropped 11% since its Q1 earnings report in late April.