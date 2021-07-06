Allegheny Tech, United Steelworkers reach tentative labor deal

Jul. 06, 2021 8:18 AM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)ATIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Steel coil transport
Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) says it reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a labor contract, ending a strike that began March 30.
  • The agreement resolves outstanding issues, mainly in wage increases and health care, covering 1,300 represented employees primarily within the Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment operations for four years beginning March 1, 2021.
  • The agreement is subject to ratification by USW members in the coming weeks.
  • The company says it remains on-track with its previously announced strategy to exit standard stainless sheet products.
  • According to Bloomberg, Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna predicts Allegheny Tech will post a wider than expected Q2 loss following the strike of ~$0.24/share vs. analyst consensus for a $0.19/share loss.
  • Allegheny Tech shares have dropped 11% since its Q1 earnings report in late April.
