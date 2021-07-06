TaskUs stock rises after bullish BofA start on growth potential
Jul. 06, 2021 8:23 AM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)TASKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Bullish on the company's mix of digital and omni-channel offerings, BofA initiates TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) coverage with a Buy rating and $41 price objective.
- Analyst Jason Kupferberg also praises TASK's "unique exposure to content security and artificial intelligence operations," which account for about 37% of revenue with a 30-40% growth rate.
- Key quote: "TASK’s ability to rapidly respond to evolving client demands and its culture of innovation have led to >98% recurring revenues and a sticky long-term client base with digitally disruptive companies (e.g., Facebook, DoorDash, Zoom, Netflix, Uber, Coinbase, Oscar)."
- TaskUs shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $33.78.
- The digital outsourcing firm went public last month.