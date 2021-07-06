AST SpaceMobile collaborates with Smart communications
Jul. 06, 2021 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) +3% premarket, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate with Smart Communications to extend SpaceMobile cellular broadband connectivity to ~70M Smart subscribers in the Philippines mainland, islands and surrounding waters after the service is launched.
- “Our collaboration with Smart to look into opportunities to offer the SpaceMobile service to their customers in rural communities would allow the company to offer affordable broadband cellular access to the unconnected for the first time ever,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “With this MoU, we have entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators which collectively cover approximately 1.4 billion mobile subscribers."