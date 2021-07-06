China Automotive Systems developing new steering system for Alfa Romeo

  • Chinese automotive components manufacturer China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is developing a new steering system for car brand Alfa Romeo's first plug-in-hybrid SUV, the 2021 Tonale.
  • The steering system is currently in the off-tool off-process (OTOP) phase of development, and China Automotive Systems estimates purchase orders of around 100,000 units annually.
  • The Tonale also has Alfa Romeo's first plug-in-hybrid powertrain. This marks the first project for China Automotive Systems with a high-end brand owned by automotive group Stellantis. It also marks the second European project for China Automotive Systems since the Jeep Compass plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.
