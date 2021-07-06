Gold rises above $1,800 to a three-week high
- Gold jumps above the $1,800/oz level early on in Tuesday’s trading session, taking the precious metal to a recent three-week high. Traders are back from a long holiday weekend and start the day off as buyers after gold has been trading in a lower range and choppy market conditions.
- While the trading session has just started, gold is looking to close in positive territory and extending its daily winning streak to five days. Dating back to June 30th, and the precious metal is +2.76%.
- With a continued weakening U.S. dollar, the inversely correlated asset has risen and been supported by investors. As of Tuesday session, gold is +1.00%.
- Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX stated “It’s mainly a weakening U.S. dollar that is boosting gold prices. Gold was sold down heavily after the June FOMC meeting and now that expectations have been priced in, buyers are back to the market.”
- Below is a chart spanning back to June 7th, showing the recent rise gold is on after it plunged to the downside in the middle of June.
- For market participants that are interested in learning more about gold, see the following funds and exchange traded funds: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (NYSEARCA:NUGT), (NYSE:GGN), (NYSEARCA:PHYS), (NYSEARCA:SGOL), and (NYSEARCA:DUST).
- As Friday’s job data came in, the investment community saw gold tick up, and the dollar index slide to the downside in a first reaction move.