Jul. 06, 2021

  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announced that the company completed its previously announced acquisition of DHC Supply LLC, an online retailer of glass water pipes, vaporizers, and other consumption accessories, operating as Daily High Club.
  • High Tide is a Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) as its key industry investors.
  • Per the terms of the deal, a U.S. subsidiary of High Tide has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Daily High Club in a cash and stock deal valued at $6.8M of High Tide shares and $3.3M in cash.
  • Harrison Baum, the CEO of Daily High Club, who has become High Tide’s Director of Digital Marketing, has been granted ~13.3K stock options exercisable at CAD$9.39 per High Tide Share over three years.
  • Late last month, the company announced the proposed acquisition of Daily High Club. The transaction was previously expected to close by the end of June.
