Techs boost Nasdaq as S&P 500, Dow Jones drift
Jul. 06, 2021 9:36 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLE, XLK, DJI, SP500, COMPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market is mixed to start the holiday-shortened week, with technology and growth leading the way.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.3% leads the major averages, with the S&P 500 (SP500), flat, and Dow Jones (DJI) -0.1% finding direction more hard to come by.
- Rates are lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield off 2 basis points to 1.41%.
- The S&P has set record highs in the last seven trading sessions. But trading could be calmer through the third quarter, especially with the broader index already hitting the median year-end target of Wall Street banks of 4,325.
- "Expectations for near-term volatility dropped to pre-pandemic levels last week," Craig W. Johnson, technical strategist at Piper Sandler, writes. "The VIX declined 3.5% to 15.07, marking its lowest close since February ’20. The so-called fear gauge also wrapped up the month of June with a loss of 5.6%, marking its fifth straight monthly decline."
- "Seasonality trends suggest the period of low-volatility could be ending as the VIX has historically advanced 4.0% in July and 8.3% in August (since 1991). However, we have found that realized SPX volatility following a 10% first half rally has been historically lower when compared to sub 10% first half years."
- Four of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with the homes of the megacaps the best performers, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) on top.
- All the Big Six megacaps are in the green, led by Amazon.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the weakest sector as crude backs off from recent highs.
