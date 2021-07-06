Daimler, Volvo, Traton forms Є500M heavy-duty trucks charging venture
- Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DDAIF) and the TRATON (OTCPK:TRATF) have signed a non-binding agreement to install and operate a high-performance public charging network for battery electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches across Europe.
- The future joint venture equally owned by the three parties will operate under its own corporate identity and be based in Amsterdam, Netherlands,
- Operations to begin in 2022 with total investment of Є500M to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points close to highways as well as at logistic and destination points, within five years from the establishment of the JV.
- The signing of a JV agreement can be expected by the end of 2021.