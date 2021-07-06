AgPlenus highlights encouraging Proof of Concept testing results from APH1

  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) subsidiary AgPlenus has achieved positive results in a Proof of Concept (POC) testing of a resistance trait for its leading novel Mode-of-Action ((MoA)) herbicide product candidate APH1.
  • Evogene shares up more than 5% premarket.
  • The company highlighted that, in earlier studies, APH1 demonstrated effective control over a broad panel of weeds at commercial dose rates, including control over weeds that are known to have resistance to existing herbicides.
  • The next step in the development of a resistance trait is to attempt to modify soybean plants to establish resistance to APH1, AgPlenus said.
