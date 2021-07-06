AgPlenus highlights encouraging Proof of Concept testing results from APH1
Jul. 06, 2021 9:25 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)EVGNBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) subsidiary AgPlenus has achieved positive results in a Proof of Concept (POC) testing of a resistance trait for its leading novel Mode-of-Action ((MoA)) herbicide product candidate APH1.
- Evogene shares up more than 5% premarket.
- The company highlighted that, in earlier studies, APH1 demonstrated effective control over a broad panel of weeds at commercial dose rates, including control over weeds that are known to have resistance to existing herbicides.
- The next step in the development of a resistance trait is to attempt to modify soybean plants to establish resistance to APH1, AgPlenus said.