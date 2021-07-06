Adial provides enrollment update for late-stage AD04 Alcohol Use Disorder study
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL -2.4%) announces that its pivotal ONWARD late-stage trial testing AD04 has met its patient screening target and achieved 90% of its enrollment target.
- The ONWARD trial is evaluating AD04 as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in people with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes.
- The primary endpoint for analysis of efficacy is the change from baseline in the monthly number of heavy drinking days during the last 8 weeks of the 24-week treatment period.
- The company said that it is on track to deliver data from the trial in the first quarter of 2022.
- The U.S. FDA had rejected the company's request for Fast Track Designation for AD04, last month.