Santander Consumer USA downgraded at BMO after parent's offer disappoints

Jul. 06, 2021 9:40 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SAN, SCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Santander.
Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham downgrades Santander Consumer USA (SC -0.1%) to Market Perform from Outperform after SC's parent offers $39 per share to acquire the rest of SC's public float.
  • "We are disappointed by the offer price (we think SC is worth $46), but it's a deal stock now," Fotheringham writes in a note to clients.
  • SC recently trades up 0.1% at ~$40.62, above the offer price.
  • Sees SC trading back to mid-$30s if SC's board rejects the offer and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) walks away.
  • "With SC now trading at the midpoint of these extremes, we suggest investors take profits," the analyst said.
  • Even before the offer was made, SA contributor Junius was wary of Banco Santander saying its valuation faced a tough backdrop.
