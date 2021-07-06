Editas is a notable YTD underperformer despite recent rally of gene editors

Abstract luminous DNA molecule. Genetic and gene manipulation concept. Cut of replacing part of a DNA molecule. Medicine. Innovative in science. Medical science and biotechnology.
ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • The developers focused on gene editing including Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) rallied last week after Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -4.9%) reported first ever clinical data supporting the safety and efficiency of in-vivo CRISPR genome editing in humans.
  • However, based on year-to-date performance, Editas has significantly underperformed the rivals with a loss of ~28.8% as indicated in the graph.
  • Early last month, Baird reinstated the outperform rating on the stock arguing that its candidate for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10, EDIT-101 could be a “meaningful proof-of-concept for Editas' gene-editing platform.”
  • Meanwhile, in bullish thesis, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun points out that the company which also uses CRISPR based gene-editing in its pipeline has lower valuation despite having a robust liquidity level and better revenue metrics.
  • Noting the underperformance of Editas despite the excitement in gene editing space, Woodun projects a ~20% upside for the stock.
